WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after buying an additional 131,797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 2.2 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

