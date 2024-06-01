Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $452.62 and last traded at $453.11. Approximately 7,894,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 42,900,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $456.44.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
