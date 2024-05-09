Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

