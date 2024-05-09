Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Financial Analysis

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Udemy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -10.82% -22.29% -10.49% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $749.35 million 2.06 -$107.29 million ($0.53) -18.98 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $8.43 million 1.36 -$3.47 million N/A N/A

This table compares Udemy and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

Volatility & Risk

Udemy has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Udemy and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 4 6 0 2.60 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Udemy currently has a consensus price target of $13.90, suggesting a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Summary

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group beats Udemy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc., a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages. Its courses provide learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology, business, soft skills, and personal development, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

