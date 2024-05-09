LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Insider Christy Forest Buys 10,000,000 Shares

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Get Free Report) insider Christy Forest purchased 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00 ($132,450.33).

Christy Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Christy Forest bought 749,772 shares of LiveHire stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$21,743.39 ($14,399.59).

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35.

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. The company operates LiveHire, a cloud-based human resources productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions.

