The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.74. 753,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

