CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $6.85. CompoSecure shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 708,529 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMPO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

CompoSecure Trading Down 7.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.72.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.86 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CompoSecure by 67.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in CompoSecure by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 180,705 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

