Biconomy (BICO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.79 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $328.41 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Biconomy has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.
Biconomy Profile
Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 722,758,758 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Biconomy
