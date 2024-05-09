Optimism Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.73 Billion (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and $177.90 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Optimism Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,379,867 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

