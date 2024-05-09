Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,877,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,434,000 after purchasing an additional 173,194 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $477.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,772. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.64 and a one year high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.97 and a 200-day moving average of $444.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.