Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes $264,000 Position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 15.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in OFS Credit by 83.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 881,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 401,164 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 596.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OFS Credit

In other OFS Credit news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $962,476.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 42,803 shares of company stock worth $969,032 in the last ninety days. 9.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,912. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $80.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.29.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

