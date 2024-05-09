Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 63,665 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after buying an additional 14,348,475 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 123,079,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322,578 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,988.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,090,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891,840 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,390,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,232,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNHI remained flat at $11.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,868,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,839,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Our Latest Report on CNHI

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.