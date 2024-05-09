RMR Wealth Builders Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

PG stock opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $166.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average is $154.49. The company has a market capitalization of $390.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.