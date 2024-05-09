Cardlytics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,115 call options on the company. This is an increase of 375% compared to the typical volume of 1,710 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $5.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 6,229,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,471. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $419.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.50.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.
In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,273,612.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,786,097.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,306 shares of company stock valued at $455,203. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 39.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,918 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
