Cardlytics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,115 call options on the company. This is an increase of 375% compared to the typical volume of 1,710 call options.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $5.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 6,229,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,471. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $419.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,273,612.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,786,097.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,306 shares of company stock valued at $455,203. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 39.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,918 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.