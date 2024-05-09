Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Trading 8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.51 and last traded at $52.23. 66,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 203,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.
The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.
Helios Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.
The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.
Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.
