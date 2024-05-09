Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,155,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 767,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after buying an additional 69,577 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,062,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,093,367. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

