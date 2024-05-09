Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 155,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 305,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,221,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

