Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.27.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.66. The company had a trading volume of 895,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,331. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

