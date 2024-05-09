Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.67. 9,362,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,140,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

