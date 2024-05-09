Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 970 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Comcast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after buying an additional 329,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after buying an additional 581,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,070,000 after purchasing an additional 231,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,871,666. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

