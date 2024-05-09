Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $610.77. The stock had a trading volume of 512,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,092. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.51 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $602.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.62. The firm has a market cap of $263.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,432 shares of company stock valued at $84,762,938 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.