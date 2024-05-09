Bogart Wealth LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after buying an additional 804,685 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,054 shares. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

