EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of EVGO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 1,576,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,577. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $556.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.53. EVgo has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.18.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,230 shares of company stock valued at $167,409. 66.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $32,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth $36,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

