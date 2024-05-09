Acala Token (ACA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.58 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $104.50 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,477.45 or 1.00084087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013119 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11115594 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,034,922.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

