Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 256.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Boxlight from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Boxlight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Boxlight will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

