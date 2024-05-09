Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,882 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,147 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LVS opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $63.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

