Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

LODE opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.04. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

About Comstock

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.07% of Comstock as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.