Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPH

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.