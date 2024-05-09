Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.40% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 100,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.97. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.46 and a 1 year high of $75.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

