Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.78% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,000.

Shares of GMOM stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

