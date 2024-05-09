Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Talkspace in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Talkspace alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TALK. Barclays raised their price target on Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Talkspace Stock Performance

TALK opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $451.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,700,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 522.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,874,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,531 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Talkspace by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,287,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,787,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Talkspace by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,420,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 151,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.