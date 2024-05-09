Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Griffon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Griffon Price Performance
GFF stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. Griffon has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $77.99.
Griffon Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Griffon Company Profile
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.
