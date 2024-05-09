Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $32.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

HASI stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

