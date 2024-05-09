Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Kyra E. Clark Sells 500 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,015.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.69.
Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
About Lakeland Financial
Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.
