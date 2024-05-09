Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Kyra E. Clark Sells 500 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,015.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,021,000 after purchasing an additional 174,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,985,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

