Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Masco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Masco has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

(Get Free Report

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.