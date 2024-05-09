Contrasting Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) & Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) and Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and Delta Apparel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands -0.31% 5.84% 0.33% Delta Apparel -9.84% -10.64% -3.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Hanesbrands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Delta Apparel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Hanesbrands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Delta Apparel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 0 3 0 0 2.00 Delta Apparel 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hanesbrands and Delta Apparel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hanesbrands currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Hanesbrands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Delta Apparel.

Volatility and Risk

Hanesbrands has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delta Apparel has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanesbrands and Delta Apparel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $5.64 billion 0.28 -$17.73 million ($0.05) -88.98 Delta Apparel $387.99 million 0.05 -$33.21 million ($5.46) -0.51

Hanesbrands has higher revenue and earnings than Delta Apparel. Hanesbrands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delta Apparel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Delta Apparel on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel comprising bras and shapewear; home goods; activewear apparel comprising T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals; and licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It offers its products under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Bali, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Comfortwash, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Wonderbra, Berlei, Zorba, Sol y Oro, Maidenform, Rinbros, Bellinda, and RITMO brand names through retailers, wholesalers, and third-party embellishers. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand. The company also distributes its products to various audience, which includes sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty and resort shops, farm and fleet stores, department stores, and mid-tier retailers, as well as through soffe.com website. In addition, it offers apparel, swimwear, board shorts, sunglasses, bags, and accessories under the Salt Life brand through surf shops, specialty stores, department stores, and outdoor retailers, as well as through its saltlife.com ecommerce site. The company was found in 1903 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

