Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $820,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.
About Acorda Therapeutics
