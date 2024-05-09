Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $820,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

About Acorda Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.