Inotiv (NOTV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.26 million. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv Price Performance

NOTV opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOTV

Inotiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.