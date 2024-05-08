iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TLH stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,135. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.49.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

