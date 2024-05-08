QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 252,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163,963 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,128 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,118,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,943. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $184.31. The company has a market cap of $200.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.