Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $100.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

NYSE:NRG traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,616. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $83.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 63.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

