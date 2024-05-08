Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.05

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 5386640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.