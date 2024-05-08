Banana Gun (BANANA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.18 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $82.42 million and $2.18 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for approximately $31.78 or 0.00051306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,589 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,216.84264639 with 2,593,589.0058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 32.20506188 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,117,069.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

