DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.55 million.
DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile
