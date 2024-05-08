Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Crescent Energy has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crescent Energy to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CRGY traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.37. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $657.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRGY. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRGY

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.