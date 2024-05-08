KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,530,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,332,000 after buying an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.