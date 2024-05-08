boohoo group’s (BOO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.33) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 42.50 ($0.53).
boohoo group Stock Performance
About boohoo group
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.
