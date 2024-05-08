boohoo group’s (BOO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.33) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 42.50 ($0.53).

BOO stock traded up GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 35.35 ($0.44). The company had a trading volume of 15,310,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £448.97 million, a P/E ratio of -505.99 and a beta of 1.76. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 47.05 ($0.59). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.31.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

