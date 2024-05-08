Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,470 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,888. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

