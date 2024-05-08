Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,426 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,052. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

