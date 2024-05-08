Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DFAR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. 19,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,725. The stock has a market cap of $970.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

